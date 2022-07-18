Supreme Court orders AP govt. to return Covid relief funds

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received a rude shock from the Supreme Court on Monday. In a hearing held in the Supreme Court on Monday on the case of misappropriation of Covid funds, the court ordered the AP government to deposit the Covid funds diverted to the Personal Department accounts back to the SDRF account within two weeks.



The bench of Justice M.R. Shah directed to deposit about Rs.1100 crores diverted into PD accounts to SDRF account. The country's top court has directed that anyone who complains about non-receipt of corona compensation should resolve the complaint within four weeks.



TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao has filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that the state government is diverting the disaster management funds given to the families of those who died due to Corona. A two-judge bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratna heard the petition. It has already severely reprimanded the government for diverting Rs.1100 crore corona aid and spending it elsewhere.

It is known that the court had previously ordered the state government not to transfer state disaster management and relief funds to personal deposit accounts.