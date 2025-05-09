Suryalanka–Vodarevu: AP Chambers for development of coastal beach corridor

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has submitted a representation to the State Government, recommending the development of a coastal beach corridor between Suryalanka (Bapatla district) and Vodarevu (Chirala, Prakasam district).

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao highlighted the significant untapped potential of this picturesque 20-km coastline, which features pristine white-sand beaches and a growing base of hospitality investments.

He said that despite Andhra Pradesh’s 1,000-km coastline, tourist inflow from outside the state remains limited due to infrastructure and connectivity gaps. A dedicated beach road between Suryalanka and Vodarevu may be created passing through Pandurangapuram Beach, which already hosts several high-end resorts and has many more under development.

A direct road connectivity to both Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches from Vijayawada and Hyderabad, will make them easily accessible and coastal linkage between Suryalanka and Pandurangapuram beach, which has emerged as a hotspot for premium resorts.

“A 6–10 km beach road connecting these key tourism points would unlock opportunities for another 20–25 high-end resorts, transforming the corridor into Andhra Pradesh’s own ‘Mini Goa’. These beaches are the nearest coastal destinations for people of Telangana, particularly from Hyderabad and surrounding districts, and also hold immense potential as weekend getaways for residents of Vijayawada, Guntur, and the Amaravati capital region. With proper infrastructure and planning, this corridor could become one of the most visited and economically vibrant beach destinations in South India.

Bhaskara Rao suggested that the Suryalanka–Vodarevu corridor should aim at addressing these gaps through an integrated model of infrastructure, hospitality, ecotourism, and sustainability.

By strengthening road connectivity between these beaches and introducing basic amenities such as lighting, parking, sanitation, and coastal protection, the region can be made accessible and tourist-friendly. The corridor has great potential to attract investments in resorts, eco-lodges, wellness centres, and water sports, while involving local communities in tourism value chains through skill development, local crafts, and food-based experiences. He also emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism practices, including waste management systems, solar-powered facilities, Blue Flag certification, and community-based cooperatives.

“If implemented, the initiative is expected to generate substantial employment for local youth and artisans, increase tourist footfall, and stimulate economic activity in Chirala, Bapatla, and surrounding towns, while firmly placing Andhra Pradesh on the national tourism map,” he said.