SVIMS organised cancer awareness programmes

Tirupati: Commemorating the World Cancer day, SVIMS organised an awareness rally on Saturday. The rally was held from SVIMS to Mahati auditorium. It was flagged off by Tirupati and Chittoor Collectors K Venkataramana Reddy and M Harinarayan.

Students of MBBS, nursing and physiotherapy and doctors. Later, the dignitaries have launched the Care trackr app and the newly built pain and paliative oncology wing at the fifth floor of Sri Padmavathi medical College for women hospital.

It was followed by an awareness meeting at Mahati auditorium in which SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, oncology wing special office Dr Jayachandra Reddy and vice chancellor of SV Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy have addressed the gathering on various aspects of cancer awareness. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi has presented TTD's initiatives in dealing with prevention and treatment of cancer.