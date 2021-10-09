Tadepalli: Government bodies rope in ISB for making youth industry-ready

Tadepalli: Giving new direction to the skill development programme, the government roped in Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business for skilling of the youth in the State.

Two government bodies-- Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA)-- who are extensively working on the skill development programmes in the State, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ISB on Friday.

As part of this initiative, the ISB is offering two joint certification courses in business literacy and behavioural skills through APSSDC and digital literacy and entrepreneurial literacy through APITA, by which students of the State could become more employable and industry-ready. The ISB is offering these programmes as foundational elective courses in an asynchronous format, keeping in mind the changes coming up through the National Education Policy (NEP).

The MoU for APSSDC-ISB was signed by MD of the APSSDC N Bangara Raju, and the APITA-ISB MoU was signed by CEO of the APITA Anil Kumar. Deputy Dean at ISB Professor Deepa Mani signed on behalf of the ISB.

The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chairman of the APSSDC K Ajay Reddy, and Dean of Indian School of Business Professor Madan Pillutla.

On this occasion, Managing Director N Bangaraju said that in the current scenario, behavioural skills and business literacy skills are required for every student for his/her career and hence training will be imparted in collaboration with ISB to empower the youth. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to provide soft skills along with education to make them employable.

Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean ISB said, "In order to drive the expected pace of development in the State, its citizens need to be smarter communicators, effective workers, good negotiators, savvy decision-makers as well as be digitally empowered. The programmes are designed and would be delivered by ISB's world-class faculty to contribute towards this."

Chairman of the APSCHE Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said that such courses will add to the confidence-building measure among students.

Prof Deepa Mani said, "The ISB is honoured to join hands with the Government of AP in its skill development initiatives. All our courses are specially designed to cater to the fast-evolving global conditions and expectations. We will soon expand the portfolio to add many more courses."