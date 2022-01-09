Take necessary steps to curb spread of Covid: Srisailam EO

Kurnool: Srisailam temple Executive Officer S Lavanna has directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As the district reporting larger number of cases, the EO addressed a meeting with the staff of all departments, including engineering, medical, revenue and police departments at the temple administrative office on Saturday.

Addressing the officials, the EO said that corona cases were reporting on a larger scale by every passing day in the district. The officials should take necessary steps to tackle the spread of coronavirus, he said and added the staff of temple, police, revenue, medical and others should coordinate with each other while working on the containing the spread of virus.

He said the lactating mothers should postpone visiting the temple during this period. The devotees visiting the temple should possess Covid vaccination certificate.

Devotees wearing masks would be allowed and the others would not be allowed under any circumstances, stated Lavanna.

The EO ordered the officials to arrange sanitizers near queue lines, temple main entrance, dormitories, hair tonsuring centres, central enquiry office and at other places so that the devotees can sanitize their hands at regular intervals. He also asked the officials to set up leg operated sanitization stands at the places wherever necessary. It would be better if the devotees bring their own sanitizers, Lavanna stated.

The officials are ordered to regularly clean the queue lines and sanitize. Educate the devotees about the Covid norms through temple telecasting system and arrange more flexi boards scripted with precautions to be taken at vital points.

Initiate steps to maintain social distancing at food distribution places, he said and asked the staff to wear masks.

Srisailam tahsildar Rajendra Singh, Circle Inspector B V Ramana, mandal primary health care centre Dr Soma Sekhar and others participated in the meeting.