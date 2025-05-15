Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the distribution of groundnut seeds in preparation for the upcoming Kharif 2025 season. He held a review meeting with the officials from primary sector departments at the Mini Conference Hall in Anantapur Collectorate on Wednesday.

Collector Vinod Kumar emphasised that plans should be made to distribute 50,592 quintals of groundnut seeds and instructed the officials to prepare a day-wise activity plan, detailing storage points and distribution schedules. He also reviewed the progress of Kisan Drone allocations, noting that 26 groups have already been identified across 31 mandals, with a total of 35 drones sanctioned for the district. He urged speedy completion of group formation and drone distribution by the end of the month, while resolving any pending issues.

Additionally, the Collector directed officials to ensure timely compensation for farmers, who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains. He stressed the need to promote horticulture farming along the HNSS canal by collecting data on current cultivators and encouraging more farmers to take up such practices. Plans were also discussed for teak plantation along canal embankments.