Take stern action against illegal mining: SP Parameswara Reddy

Tirupati: The police officers of a few sub-divisions of Tirupati district have met at Sri City for a review meeting which was presided over by Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy on Monday. SP reviewed the crime, law & order, security and vigilance in the region. He directed the officials to ensure timely compliance with court orders and serving of notices on accused in various cases.

Tips on friendly policing were given to the officers and they were asked to take stern action against those involved in illegal sand mining, illicit liquor trade and drugs trafficking. Referring to the gambling club set up at the Tamil Nadu border located close to Sri City, the SP instructed the police officials to check the vehicles and restrict their movement towards it.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that any industrial activity would thrive only when there is a safe & secure atmosphere. It is particularly true when the industrial parks have investors from other countries. The aim should be to make Sri City a Model City even in 'safety & security'. ASPs Vimala Kumari and Kulasekhar, DSPs. Surendra Reddy, Jagadish Naik, Rajagopal Reddy, Viswanath, Suryanarayana Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.