TDP candidate promises to set up IT hub, fishing harbour

Chirala: Bapatla TDP MP candidate Tenneti Krishna Prasad and Chirala MLA candidate M M Kondaiah assured the Chirala people that they would develop the constituency.

Speaking at a press meet here on Monday, Krishna Prasad said that they would work on increasing employment and empowerment opportunities for the locals, along with the provision of the IT Hub, and fishing harbour in the constituency.

He said that the TDP government would establish a textile park for the local weavers’ community, and offer exports, research, and training facilities to improve their employment opportunities. He assured Muslims and Dalits that the TDP government would provide bank loans on subsidies to the eligible after conducting skill development programmes for them. He said that the YSRCP government cancelled 27 welfare programmes, but the TDP government would revive them all and introduce fresh schemes based on necessity.

Krishna Prasad said that the YSRCP government allowed encroachments in the Kunderu candal, but they would be removed and the canal would be developed after TDP forms the government. He said that Autonagar in the Eepurupalem village would be developed further, and the last acre under the NSP canal would be provided irrigation water.

He promised to relocate the foot-over bridge on the far end of Vetapalem railway station to the centre of the platform as part of the development works. He also promised to build a road-over-bridge at the Karemchedu Gate, to address the problem of the commuters between Bapatla, Chirala and Karemchedu. He announced that every problem of the people is in their notice, and all of them would be resolved as soon as the TDP government is formed.

Krishna Prasad and Kondaiah requested the people to vote for them as they knew every problem of the public and they assured the issues would be resolved after they were elected and the TDP government was formed in the State.

TDP State leader Natani Umamaheswara Rao and leaders from the TDP, BJP and JSP alliance participated in the meeting.