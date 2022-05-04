TDP chief to launch 'Badhude-Badhudu' protest

Visakhapatnam/Srikakulam: Condemning the rise in prices of essential commodities, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the TDP is going to stage a series of protests with the slogan of 'Badhude- Badhudu' from Wednesday.

He said the protest would be carried out based on the call given by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who will be visiting North Andhra from Wednesday as a part of the programme.

The former MLA said that the TDP was conducting the programme to create awareness among people about the YSRCP's governance in the state. Palla Srinivasa Rao said Naidu would reach Visakhapatnam in the afternoon on Wednesday and head to Srikakulam district to participate in the protest.

Later, the TDP chief will reach the Visakhapatnam party office from Srikakulam and stay overnight, he added.

On Thursday, Naidu would participate in a protest at Thallavalasa in Bheemunipatnam constituency. Srinivasa Rao said a large number of TDP leaders and activists will be participating in the programme in support of the campaign.

TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, former MLA Peela Govind pointed out that the YSRCP government failed on all fronts in developing the state.

According to TDP leaders of Srikakulam district, party national president N Chandrababu Naidu will tour in the district for two days beginning Wednesday. Former MLA K Ravi Kumar and Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu said Chandrababu will reach Dallavalasa village in Ponduru mandal by 4 pm in the evening on Wednesday where he attends Badhude-Badhudu campaign against the YSRCP government's 'anti poor' policies of increasing prices, taxes, charges imposing burden on all categories of people.

In the same village, Chandrababu will interact with people and have dinner in the night along with the villagers. On Thursday, he will conduct a review meeting with party leaders at the party district office in Srikakulam on the current political situation.