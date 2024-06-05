TDP clean sweep in Guntur district

Guntur: TDP candidates won with absolute majority and were elected to the state Assembly in all the Assembly constituencies in Guntur district. Counting of votes was held at ANU on Tuesday.

In Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, TDP national general secretary and party candidate Nara Lokesh won the election by defeating his rival and YSRCP candidate Murugudu Lavanya.

TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Naseer Ahmed defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Noori Fathima and was elected to the Assembly for the first time.

TDP candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Ambati Murali Krishna. He was elected to the Assembly sixth time.

TDP candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramanjaneyulu defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Balasani Kiran Kumar. He was elected to the Assembly for the first time. TDP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Galla Madhavi elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time. She defeated Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini.

JSP PAC chief and JSP candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency Dr Nadendla Manohar defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Siva Kumar.

TDP candidate for Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Mekathoti Sucharita and was elected to the Assembly for the first time.