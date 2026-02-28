TDP complains to CID on YSRCP’s post against CM

Mangalagiri: Senior leaders of the TDP on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the director general of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against alleged defamatory and obscene social media content targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office, party politburo member Varla Ramiah and Guntur MLA Naseer Ahmed accused YSRCP leaders of orchestrating a malicious campaign to tarnish the Chief Minister’s image. The complaint pertains to a controversial post allegedly shared by a YSRCP cadre drawing objectionable comparisons involving the CM.

Ramiah alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with senior party functionaries, was behind a “criminal conspiracy” to defame Naidu and create unrest. He termed the post a desperate attempt following the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

“The Chief Minister enjoys immense credibility and respect. Such baseless attacks will not affect his image,” Ramiah said, adding that they had submitted evidence to the CID DG, who assured a thorough probe. MLA Naseer Ahmed condemned the post as irresponsible and demanded strict legal action against those involved. TDP leaders reiterated their confidence in the investigation and asserted that the NDA government remains committed to stability, development and inclusive governance in Andhra Pradesh.