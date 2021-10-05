TDP: Govt hiked power tariff 6 times

Amaravati: TDP at a meeting of important leaders presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for increasing power charges for six times in just two-and-a-half years.

The party resolved to step up its agitation to demand roll back of increased charges by holding protest programmes from October 4 to 31. All sections of people should take part and make the protests a success.

The agitation of consumers would consist of awareness events in the media, meetings at village and mandal level, visits of MLAs and in-charge persons and finally zonal level protests.

The TDP leaders said that it was high time people denounced and rejected the lopsided policies of the government.

Expressing concern over the 'drug mafia' activities, the TDP said thousands of crores were changing hands at the instance of Tadepalli orders. Mafia was ruling the roost in drugs import, ganja, gutka, liquor, mines, sand and land grabs.

YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy was acting like the benami of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the meet alleged.

The TDP said that the government was not helping the farmers when they were suffering crop damages and losses in natural calamities. Injustice was done in e-crop bookings. The farmers were not getting input subsidies and crop insurance.

The government was not paying its share as well as that of farmers towards crop insurance premium. No timely support was given to groundnut farmers in Rayalaseema. Drip irrigation and mechanisation support came to a standstill totally, it said.

Party leaders urged the government to make efforts to prevent spread of Covid in schools and help to students. The TIDCO houses constructed during the TDP rule were still not being handed over to the beneficiaries. The Jagan government has not built a single new house till now, the party said.

The TDP said the YSRCP rule has destroyed people's capital Amaravati. Each acre was fetching Rs 60 crore in auctions in Hyderabad whereas in Amaravati, youth were losing heavily due to lack of jobs.

The Dalits suffered the most in Jagan rule. Dragging cows by tying them to municipal tractor in Palasa in Srikakulam was highly condemnable, the meet said. It also criticised the delay in payment of NREGS and Neeru Chettu works. Public assets were being auctioned to make illegal money, it added.