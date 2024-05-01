TDP hopes to break YSRCP’s winning streak

Nellore: Election in Atmakuru which has earlier seen as one-sided in favour of ruling YSRCP, has now turned a tough fight between YSRCP and TDP after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Praja Galam held recently in the constituency.

Following the TDP’s decision to field Anam Ramanarayana Reddy as candidate for Atmakuru, political circles thought victory would be a foregone conclusion for YSRCP as many important followers of Ramanarayana Reddy had migrated to Megapati camp after his defeat as Congress candidate in 2014 elections in the hands of Mekapati Goutham Reddy of YSRCP.

In 2019 elections too, YSRCP won with a huge majority defeating TDP in a triangular contest. In that election, Goutham Reddy got elected with a huge majority of 22,376 against TDP nominee Bollineni Krishnama Naidu.

After the untimely death of Goutham Reddy, his younger brother Vikram Reddy contested on YSRCP ticket in the bypoll and won with a majority of 82,888 votes against BJP nominee Gundla Palli Bharath Kumar.

The consecutive three victories of YSRCP has significantly eroded the base of TDP in the constituency.

However, now political equations have become entirely different with the YSRCP appearing to be in a defensive mood following the departure of Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (brother of Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy) from YSRCP. He had played a key role in the victory of YSRCP in Atmakuru Assembly seat for all these years and now is striving hard for the victory of TDP in ensuing elections.

This appears to be major setback to ruling party in Marripadu mandal of Atmakuru constituency where Chandrasekhar Reddy has a strong base for several years.

According to the sources, during his recent Praja Galam tour in Atmakuru Assembly constituency TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called the party leaders Bollineni Krishnama Naidu, Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and others and directed them to leave no stone unturned to mobilise support for the party’s victory so that it can regain the past glory.

Anam family still has hold in some pockets of Ananthasagaram, AS Peta and Atmakuru town in the constituency as its members won three times; Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy in 1958, Anam Sanjeeva Reddy in 1962 and Anam Venkata Reddy in 1983.

TDP won the seat twice, in 1983 (Anam Venkata Reddy) and in 1994 (Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu)