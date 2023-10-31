TDP, JSP alliance will win 160 seats: Srinivasulu

Anantapur:The joint coordination committee of TDP and Jana Sena Party at their meeting held at a private convention centre here decided to work together for mutual benefit and in the interest of the State.



Ex-minister Kalava Srinivasulu and JSP district observer Chollapalli Srinivasarao speaking on the occasion opined that the alliance of the two parties will do good to the State.

TDP appointed NMD Farooq and JSP, Ch Srinivasarao as coordinators at a meeting here on Monday. Kalava Sreenivasulu exuded confidence that the alliance would win 160 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

He said that the programme ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishaatuku Guarantee’ will be launched soon with the participation of JSP too in the programme.

The two parties also decided to launch a joint agitation in support of the farmers and to expose the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the farmers’ woes.

The joint teams would visit Guntur district on November 4, Prakasam district on November 5, Kurnool on November 6, Sathya Sai and Annamaya districts on November 7 to interact with farmers. JSP coordinator Srinivasarao stated that the only objective of the alliance is to defeat the most wicked anti-people’s YSRCP government in the State.

The TDP has leaders with 40 years experience while JSP has fighters with a warrior spirit. The alliance is set to make a mark in the State politics, he said.

The meeting discussed at length on the problems dogging farmers, youth and other sections. This is a just war being waged by the twin parties and the combination will sweep the 2024 State Assembly polls, he asserted.

Ex-ministers Paritala Sunitha, Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, former MLAs Prabhakar Choudhury, K.Venkata Prasad, B K Parthasaradhi, Paritala Sriram and party leaders Jitendra Goud, Eranba, Ashmith Reddy, Hanumantharaya Choudhury, Bandaru Sravani and JSP district president Varun and other leaders Ravi Kumari, Bhavani and Madhusudan Reddy were among those who participated in the coordination committee meeting.