TDP leader escapes from TS police arrest

Nandikotkur(Nandyal district): High voltage drama took place in Allur village on Monday when Telangana police came to arrest TDP senior leader Mandra Sivananda Reddy, who was accused in a land grabbing case, at his residence.

According to information, former IPS officer Mandra Sivananda Reddy was involved in aland grabbing case by having nexus with deceased gangster Nayum. He was alleged to have got registered 50 acres of government land on his name with fake documents. The land is worth thousands of crores of rupees, located on the outskirts of Narsing area near Rajendra Nagar in Telangana State.

At that time, a case under various sections was registered against Sivananda Reddy at CCS police station. Regarding this case, Narsing CCS police near Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad, came to Allur village, Nandikotkur constituency. They met Sivananda Reddy at his residence and after elaborating the case details, they told him that they are taking him into custody.

Sivananda Reddy, who was shocked with the details, questioned the police as to how they could take him into custody without serving notice.

At this, the CCS police began to prepare a notice. Taking advantage of the time, Sivananda Reddy fled from the house in his car. When the police tried to chase his car, Sivananda Reddy’s followers surrounded them and obstructed their attempt.

Sources said that Sivananda Reddy managed to escape from the police and Telangana police reportedly returned to Hyderabad.

When The Hans India asked Brahmanakotkur police whether Telangana police contacted them prior to going to arrest Mandra Sivananda Reddy, the police said they were not informed.