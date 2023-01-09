TDP leader Kalva Srinivasulu house arrested in Rayadurgam from holding march

The police imposed restrictions on the march organized by TDP Polit Bureau member and former minister Kalva Srinivasulu against illegal sand mining. Heavy police deployed at Kalva residence in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district to stop him from conducting a padayatra

Along with DSP, five CIs and five SIs, around 150 policemen deployed. The police have detained the mandal level leaders of TDP. Upon learning about the matter, the ranks of the party reached Kalva's residence. After being detained by the police, Kalva Srinivasulu came to the road from behind his house, which led to a clash between the police and TDP ranks.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalva said that it is not good on part of the police to prevent them from going to stop the illegal trafficking of sand by Vaikapa leaders. On the one hand, the police are deployed on a large scale and the TDP workers have arrived in large numbers that led to a tense situation at Kalva Srinivasulu's house.