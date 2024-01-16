TDP leader P Jeevananda Reddy offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntakal

Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal Constituency and founder president of PGR Trust, conducted a special pooja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntakal with the determination to secure victory for Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming elections. Activists from across the Guntakallu Constituency participated in the pooja along with their families.

During the occasion, Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy expressed his views on the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the current Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that MLAs in the state are merely figureheads while the Chief Minister holds all the power. He questioned the understanding of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is often located at Tadepalli Palace, relying on pushing buttons to solve problems. He deemed it foolish to believe that issues can be resolved by a mere press of a button.





Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy further alleged that despite the people of Andhra Pradesh electing 151 MLAs and 22 MPs, the administration has failed to provide permanent solutions. He claimed that no industries have been established to address unemployment and accused the diversion of funds meant for Sarpanchs in villages to the Amma Odi scheme. He also criticized the qualifications of those appointed as volunteers, suggesting that individuals with B.Tech and M.Tech degrees are serving in voluntary roles.



He highlighted incidents of Sarpanchs protesting against the release of funds, which he claimed have occurred only under the current government. Furthermore, he expressed disappointment over the protests by volunteers appointed by Jagan, who are demanding an increase in their salaries, deeming it shameful.