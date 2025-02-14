TDP leaders justify Vamsi arrest, deny ‘vindictive politics’

Mangalagiri: Excise minister Kollu Ravindra, RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao and former minister Devineni UmaMaheswara Rao came down heavily on the former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi after he was arrested by the police at Hyderabad and brought to Vijayawada.

Minister Ravindra said that the TDP was a democratic-minded party and never indulges in vindictive politics. The grave mistakes committed by Vamsi led to his arrest ultimately, he remarked.

He said the TDP office employee Satyavardhan was kidnapped and forced to withdraw case against Vamsi which was the last straw on the camel’s back resulting in the arrest of Vamsi. “Politicians who trusted Jagan blindly would ultimately find themselves in the jail. Vamsi burnt down the office of the TDP which gave him the political life,” he said. Referring to the misdeeds of the YSRCP leaders, Ravindra said that one leader organised casinos, another leader encroaches land in the coastal region, and yet one more leader sells ration rice implicating his own wife.

Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao recalled the misdeeds of Vamsi who indulged in various crimes for the last 10 years, including the misappropriation of funds. He demanded investigation into the misdeeds of tahsildars who worked in the past 10 years in favour of Vamsi. RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana lambasted the YSRCP leaders for branding the arrest of Vamsi as vindictive politics. It was the YSRCP which foisted false cases against Chandrababu Naidu, Kollu Ravindra and Atchennaidu.

It was the hooligan gang of Vamsi who ransacked the TDP office at Gannavaram in 2023. Moreover, they abducted Satyavardhan to force him to withdraw the complaint. It was the misdeeds of Vamsi which led to his arrest, he pointed out.

Stating that Vamsi lined his pocket with Rs 4,000 crore in Gannavaram, he demanded action against his misdeeds. Narayana also demanded full enquiry into the illegal encroachments of land in the two Telugu states by Vamsi. Former minister Devineni UmaMaheswara Rao said that Vamsi who acted under the direction of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finally landed in jail. After the TDP office was burnt down by the henchmen of Vamsi, criminal cases were filed against the 27 TDP activists, he recalled.