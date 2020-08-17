TDP MLA Gana Babu appeals to CM YS Jagan to rethink move to drop sports complex

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision taken to cancel the allotted land for the multipurpose sports complex at Aganampudi.



Vice-president of Volleyball Federation of India Gana Babu wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take necessary steps to ensure the project takes off.

He mentioned that Vizag hosted Volleyball World Championships, Asian Championships, a series of national and international Beach Volleyball events and also national level events in skating, boxing, tennis and athletics.

Keeping this in view, the previous government had allotted 80 acres of land at Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam for the sports complex. The MLA said: "We came to know that the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) allotment was cancelled recently and the land will be used for other purposes. It is indeed a very sad news for the sports lovers," the MLA opined. He requested the government to rethink it.