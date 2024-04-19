  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Sivanath Accuses YSRCP Regime of Targeting Christians' Properties

TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Sivanath Accuses YSRCP Regime of Targeting Christians Properties
x
Highlights

In a recent Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with pastors at Mylavaram, TDP MP candidate Keshineni Sivanath accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime of targeting Christians and their properties.

In a recent Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with pastors at Mylavaram, TDP MP candidate Keshineni Sivanath accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime of targeting Christians and their properties. Sivanath highlighted that under Jagan's rule, there have been attempts to seize the property of Christians, claiming it under the SC and ST categories.

The meeting, which was held in front of the office of TDP MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad in Gollapudi, saw Sivanath and Prasad as chief guests. The President of Mylavarapu Pastors Association, Padar Esupadam, guided the gathering where prayers were offered for success.

Sivanath's remarks shed light on the alleged discrimination faced by the Christian community under the current regime in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP candidate emphasized the need for protection of Christians' rights and properties, suggesting that such protection was ensured during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X