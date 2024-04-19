Live
- Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amidst Middle East Tensions
- ‘Beauty of Indian democracy’: Women officers dominate polling in Puducherry’s Mahe region
- Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from its Store in China; Details
- Amid flood of complaints, 50.96 pc turnout in Bengal's three LS seats till 1 pm
- BJP expecting its 'best show in South' on back of PM Modi's popularity, says HM Amit Shah
- Mahabubnagar MP Seat Witnesses Intense Competition among Congress, BJP, and BRS Candidates
- 150 Families from YSRCP Join TDP in Tanakallu Mandal
- Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinni's Nomination
- Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India
- Maha: 5 Vidarbha constituencies records 32.36 pc polling till 1 pm
Just In
TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Sivanath Accuses YSRCP Regime of Targeting Christians' Properties
In a recent Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with pastors at Mylavaram, TDP MP candidate Keshineni Sivanath accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime of targeting Christians and their properties.
In a recent Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with pastors at Mylavaram, TDP MP candidate Keshineni Sivanath accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime of targeting Christians and their properties. Sivanath highlighted that under Jagan's rule, there have been attempts to seize the property of Christians, claiming it under the SC and ST categories.
The meeting, which was held in front of the office of TDP MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad in Gollapudi, saw Sivanath and Prasad as chief guests. The President of Mylavarapu Pastors Association, Padar Esupadam, guided the gathering where prayers were offered for success.
Sivanath's remarks shed light on the alleged discrimination faced by the Christian community under the current regime in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP candidate emphasized the need for protection of Christians' rights and properties, suggesting that such protection was ensured during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.