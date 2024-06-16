Live
- Reads for all reasons - From top cop’s memoirs to Bollywood lyrics
- Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements made for Bakrid says SP Harshavardhan Raju
- Hidden Harmonies: Rediscovering the Melodies of Bharat’s past rituals
- Honoring Dad: Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Father's Day
- Breaking the silence: Addressing men’s mental health stigma in India
- Whisky pioneer Paul John advocates for shift in Indian drinking habits
- Modi 3.0: Stock markets to touch new high in 1 yr, say global rating agencies
- Narayana assumes charges as minister, says Amaravati construction to be completed in two years
- Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked
- Tirupati airport still awaits international flights takeoff
Just In
TDP supporters, candidates of DSC take out a mega rally
The rally was taken out over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signing the Mega DSC file
Guntur : Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi along with the TDP activists and DSC candidates took out a rally in Guntur on Saturday over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affixing his first signature on the Mega DSC file. They took out a huge rally saying ‘Thank You CM Sir’ for signing on the Mega DSC file.
Addressing the gathering at the Ambedkar Statue at Lodge Centre, she said the TDP government will give 20-lakh jobs in the next five- years and keep up its election promise.
She recalled that CM abolished the Land Titling Act, which is useful to the people and hiked the social pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme to Rs 4,000 per month and took steps to revive the Anna Canteens.
She remembered that the CM also signed on the file relating to skill census.
TDP Guntur district president Degala Prabhakar, JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Telugu Yuvatha district president Ravipati Sai Krishna, TDP state executive secretary Mannava Sai Krishna, BJP district president Vanama Narendra TDP leaders Damarla Srinivasa Rao, Guntur urban TDP general secretary Muthienni Rajesh ,TDP,JSP and BJP leaders participated in the rally.