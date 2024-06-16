TDP supporters, candidates of DSC take out a mega rally

Guntur : Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi along with the TDP activists and DSC candidates took out a rally in Guntur on Saturday over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affixing his first signature on the Mega DSC file. They took out a huge rally saying ‘Thank You CM Sir’ for signing on the Mega DSC file.

Addressing the gathering at the Ambedkar Statue at Lodge Centre, she said the TDP government will give 20-lakh jobs in the next five- years and keep up its election promise.



She recalled that CM abolished the Land Titling Act, which is useful to the people and hiked the social pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme to Rs 4,000 per month and took steps to revive the Anna Canteens.

She remembered that the CM also signed on the file relating to skill census.

TDP Guntur district president Degala Prabhakar, JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Telugu Yuvatha district president Ravipati Sai Krishna, TDP state executive secretary Mannava Sai Krishna, BJP district president Vanama Narendra TDP leaders Damarla Srinivasa Rao, Guntur urban TDP general secretary Muthienni Rajesh ,TDP,JSP and BJP leaders participated in the rally.