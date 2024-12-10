Live
Just In
TDP to field Mastan Rao, Sana Satish Babu for RS bypoll
TDP picked Beedha Mastan Rao and ondustrialist and TDP leader Sana Satish as its candidates for Rajya Sabha byelections from the state.
Guntur: TDP picked Beedha Mastan Rao and ondustrialist and TDP leader Sana Satish as its candidates for Rajya Sabha byelections from the state. TDP high command finalised the names of party candidates as De-cember 10 is the final day for filing nominations. The BJP has already announced BC leader R Krishnaiah as its candidate.
YSRCP Rajya Sabha members Beedha Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and R Krishnaiah re-signed from their membership necessitating byelections.
Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao joined the TDP.
Sana Satish Babu was close to minister for HRD, Nara Lokesh.
Given its massive majority, the ruling coalition will bag all the three Rajya Sabha seats.
Krishnaiah, MastanRao and Satish Babu will file their nominations on Tuesday.