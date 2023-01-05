TDP to organise 'Chalo Kavali' on January 9

Nellore: Protesting the harassment of TDP workers, TDP Nellore segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said the party will be organising 'Chalo Kavali' on January 9. Addressing media here on Wednesday, he said in the New Year, freedom of speech of the people has been stifled in the state under Jaganmohan Reddy's regime.

Unable to digest the growing popularity to Chandrababu roadshows, he said the CM brought the GO to stop the rallies and roadshows in the state. Due to absence of adequate police force, the stampede incident took place in Kandukuru roadshow, he pointed out. He said Lokesh's padayatra on the 27th and Pawan Kalyan's upcoming yatras on Varahi have been brought in GO 1 to disrupt the yatras.

A day after the release of GO, Aziz questioned how the chief minister's programme was held in Rajahmundry and whether the GO was only for the opposition parties.

He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to implement the British rule in Andhra Pradesh witnessed 160 years ago and with the proposed formula of three capitals of Africa.

He said the CM was not the architect of the Constitution and the court will examine the validity of such GOs. He said the YSR Congress leaders were coming out of the party because they don't like the attitude of him and are looking at the other parties. He said the CM called rural legislator Sridhar Reddy and exposed the list of sins (Papapu Chitta) and threw it in his face as the MLA's name is on top of the list in corruption, irregularities and encroachments in all 175 constituencies.

He said hardworking people will be welcomed if they shift to the TDP and they will refrain from joining people like Sridhar Reddy. Party State secretary Jenny Ramanaiah, Surendra Babu, Kappira Srinivasulu, Raja Naidu, Mekala Narendra Reddy, Jaladanki Sudhakar, Sabir Khan, Gangadhar, Srinivas Yadav and Srikanth Reddy participated.