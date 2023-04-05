TDP's cluster meeting to be held today in Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu to attend the program

Telugu Desam Party North Coastal Andhra district cluster meeting in the Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday. TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, State President Atchchennaidu and other leaders will be attending this program. Chandrababu will come to Visakhapatnam today at 1.15 pm and will participate in this conference from 2:15 pm to 6:30 pm.



It is reported that in this meeting there will be a discussion mainly on the failures and problems of north Coastal Andhra. It is learned that the meeting will be held with the aim of making the leaders ready in the background of elections to be held within the next year. It is reported that around 3,000 leaders are attending this meeting.

Meanwhile, TDP North Coastal Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna said that CM Jagan is afraid of Chandrababu and opined that Chandrababu's credibility has increased tenfold with Jagan's demon rule.