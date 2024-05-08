Live
Just In
Post-poll violence in Bengal: Five injured in Murshidabad
Kolkata: Five people, including three minors, were injured in post-poll violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, said officials on Wednesday.
The five were injured in indiscriminate pellet firing in the Ranitala area of the district, the officials added.
The person accused of firing pellets has been detained and is said to be an active associate of the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, the local Trinamool Congress leadership has denied any association with the accused.
The five injured persons, including the three minors, are currently undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital, said officials here. Tension was prevailing in the area and a police contingent was deployed to keep the situation under control.
On Tuesday, two Lok Sabha constituencies in the district, namely Jangipur and Murshidabad, went to polls in the third phase and maximum reports of poll-related tension started from these constituencies.
BJP’s state spokesman and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said, "It has become the culture and norm in West Bengal. The goons backed by the ruling party resort to such hooliganism and now you see the common people, including minors, becoming victims of this hooliganism."
The violence within 48 hours after a minor was killed and two others were critically injured in an explosion at Pandua in Hooghly district.