Tech edu board secures NCVET dual category recognition
- This is the first south Indian board to achieve this status
- It ensures training programmes are aligned with the skills industries need, helping students transition smoothly from education to employment
Guntur: Andhra Pradesh’s Technical Education and Training Board got dual-category recognition ena-bling comprehensive skill development programmes.
In a significant development for APs education and employment landscape, the State Board of Technical Education & Training AP has received prestigious recognition, becoming the first technical education authority in south India to be recognised by NCVT as an awarding body (Dual Category).
A formal MoU was signed on Monday between SBTET and NCVET, in the presence of key lead-ership, secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship and cairman, NCVET Rajit Punhani and director of technical education G Ganesh Kumar .
This new recognition is an important step towards strengthening job opportunities for young people in the state. It ensures that training programmes are aligned with the skills industries need, helping students transition smoothly from education to employment. With industry-relevant training and nationally recognised certificates, students can now access better ca-reer opportunities across India and even abroad. The recognition also supports government programmes like Skill India and fits with the new National Education Policy (NEP), which focuses on practical learning alongside traditional studies.