  1. Home
  2. Life Style
Life Style

Today is Human Rights Day: Upholding dignity, equality, and freedom for all

  • Created On:  10 Dec 2025 12:37 PM IST
Today is Human Rights Day: Upholding dignity, equality, and freedom for all
X

Human Rights Day 2025 serves as a powerful reminder that the rights and freedoms we often take for granted are the result of decades of global struggle, advocacy, and collective commitment.

Observed every year on December 10, the day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948—an historic document that affirmed the inherent dignity and equal rights of every individual. The 2025 theme focuses on strengthening global accountability, ensuring that governments, institutions, and communities work together to protect fundamental freedoms.

At a time when the world continues to face challenges such as discrimination, conflict, displacement, and digital privacy concerns, the message of Human Rights Day is more relevant than ever.

This year highlights the need to protect the rights of vulnerable groups, including children, women, refugees, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities.

It also calls for renewed attention toward freedom of expression, safe access to education, and the protection of human rights defenders who work tirelessly for justice.

Tags

Human Rights DayHuman RightsGlobal AccountabilityVulnerable GroupsFreedom and Equality
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Kolkata’s air turns more hazardous than Delhi, AQI shoots up to 342

Kolkata’s air turns more hazardous than Delhi, AQI shoots up to 342

National News

More
Share it
X