Telangana governor participates in National seminar Bharateeyata - The Path to Amritkal
Hon'ble Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan Participated as the chief guest at the National Seminar on “Bharateeyata – The Path to Amritkal”
Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad: Hon'ble Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan Participated as the chief guest at the National Seminar on “Bharateeyata – The Path to Amritkal”, organised by the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, Bheemunipatnam, at Visakhapatnam along with Vice Admiral (Retd.) Raman Puri of Indian Navy, Shri L.V.Subrahmanyam, IAS (Retd.), Shri Madhav, Ex-MLC, and Others.
She appreciated the Foundation for their social initiatives. While highlighting the importance and relevance of the program Dr.Tamilisai said that India has been blessed with some of the greatest spiritual minds of the world with great wisdom for future India.
