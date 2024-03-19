Telugu Desam Party reaffirms commitment to welfare of BCs

In a recent spiritual meeting of Vishwa Brahmins in the Central Constituency, senior Telugu Desam leader Keshineni Shivnath emphasized the party's dedication to the welfare of BCs. He highlighted the golden age of BCs during Chandrababu Naidu's reign and expressed concerns over the neglect of BCs under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

Shivnath criticized Jagan's decision to cancel welfare programs such as Anna canteen and Chandrannabhima, which catered to the needs of the poor and marginalized communities. He pointed out that BCs were thriving during the TDP regime, benefiting from schemes like adarana and CM relief funds.

The leader also outlined Chandrababu's plans to revive the golden age of BCs by setting up a special welfare board for goldsmiths, amending Jivo No. 272 to prevent harassment of goldsmiths, and providing support to sculptors. He urged voters to support the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections to ensure a bright future for the state and its people.

The meeting was attended by prominent TDP leaders like Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, who is the central TDP candidate supported by BJP and Janasena. Participants echoed the sentiment of backing Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister and championing the rights of BCs in Andhra Pradesh.
































