Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest

Telugu Yuvatha staged a novel protest at RDO office here on Saturday, mocking the mega DSC announcement by the State government just before the elections.
They kept cauliflowers behind their ears and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put them in the ears of unemployed youth across the State.
The activists burnt copies of cabinet decisions, which mentioned mega DSC.
Speaking on the occasion, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu said the CM has been misleading the youth with DSC announcement when the elections are scheduled to be held in the next two months. ‘Thus, he has been deceiving the unemployed youth. He criticised that this DSC notification drama is aimed to get votes in the coming elections. Youth will act wisely and teach a lesson to the ruling party with their votes in the elections, he felt.
Ravi Naidu recalled that during his padayatra, CM Jagan had assured unemployed youth to release mega DSC notification within one month after coming to power. But not even a single DSC notification was released till date, he added.
Telugu Yuvatha parliament president Krishna Royal, TNSF president Hemanth Royal, Kankanala Rajanikanth, RP Srinivasulu, Perumal Madhubabu and others also spoke on the occasion.