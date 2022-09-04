Temple city gears up for Ganesh idols immersion

Tirupati: The temple city Tirupati is all set for Ganesh idols immersion on the fifth day of Vinayaka Chaviti festivities. The police and civic authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the grand religious event at Vinayaka Sagar ghat. The police already gave directions on the route maps of taking idols to the Vinayaka Sagar and the traffic DSP Katamaraju gave directions to his officials to divert traffic on the routes through which idols will reach the Vinayaka Sagar. As every idol will reach the Sagar after crossing the Leelamahal Circle, the DSP directed the staff to prevent the traffic flow under Srinivasa Sethu and urged the citizens and RTC authorities and other private transports operators to use elevated corridor on Sunday. The buses and vehicles coming from Kadapa, Nellore and Chennai diverted via Mahila University, Balaji Colony, Town Club Circle, Garuda Circle to reach RTC bus stand through Sethu. The municipal authority filled the water in the newly constructed Vinayaka Sagar for facilitating the immersion and lighting also enhanced where the works have been done on war footing basis to allow idol immersion.

Cranes and floating boats were also arranged for avoiding any untoward incident during the immersion. Tirupati Varasiddin Vinayaka Mahostava Committee (TVVMC) convener Samanchi Srinivas along with members extended thanks to the MCT and Police department officials for providing all the required facilities for idols immersion.

Speaking to The Hans India, Samanchi Srinivas said they were expecting about 650 idols to reach Sagar for immersion on Sunday and sought the pandal organisers to follow police directions while taking the idols to the ghat and appealed them not to join processions consuming liquor and also urged them to strictly avoid cine songs in the processions.

He said the TVVMC with the support of MCT, Police and TTD will make the event a grand success and sought the cooperation from the youth in following the rules during idols procession.