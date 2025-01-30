Temporary augmentation of trains with additional coaches

Visakhapatnam : In order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to augment some of the trains with additional coaches. As part of it, Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger special (58506) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to 28. In return, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger special (58505) will be attached with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to 28.

Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi express (18463) will be augmented with one third AC coach from February 1 to 28. In return, KSR Bengaluru - Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express (18464) will be augmented with one third AC coach from February 2 to March 1.

Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express (22879) will be augmented with one third AC coach from February 1 to 22 (on nominated days). In return, Tirupati - Bhubaneswar SF Express (22880) will be augmented with one third AC coach from February 2 to 23 (on nominated days).

Sambalpur-Nanded Super-Fast Express (20809) will be augmented with one third AC and one sleeper class coaches from February 2 to 28 (on nominated days). In return, Nanded-Sambalpur Super-Fast Express (20810) will be augmented with one third AC and one sleeper class coaches from February 3 to March 1 (on nominated days).

Sambalpur-Erode Special Express (08311) will be augmented with one third AC and one sleeper class coaches from February 5 to February 26 (on nominated days). In return, Erode- Sambalpur Special Express (08312) will be augmented with one third AC and one sleeper class coaches from February 7 to 28 (on nominated days).

Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express (20837) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to 28. In return, Junagarh- Bhubaneswar express (20838) will be attached with one sleeper class coach from February 2 to March 1.

Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express (22883) will be augmented with one third AC economy coach from February 7 to 28 (on nominated days). In return, Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express (22884) will be augmented with one third AC economy coach from February 8 to March 1 (on nominated days).

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express (18447) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 1 to 28. In return, Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (18448) will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from February 2 to March 1.