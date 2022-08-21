Tension grips Srikakulam as police stop TDP leaders from going to Palasa

A war is words is going on between YSRCP and TDP regarding the demolition of houses in Palasa-Kashibugga Municipality. On midnight on August 19 in Palasa Kashibugga Municipality, a dispute broke out due to an attempt to demolish houses. The TDP leaders are incensed about demolishing the houses of people who have been living there for 40 years and protesting against the municipal authorities' move.



TDP leaders are making accusations targeting Minister Sidiri Appalaraju. MLA Bendala Ashok's comment on Minister Seediri Appalraju has alerted the police who plunged into action to prevent the situation from worsening. The police have deployed forces preventing leaders leaders from going to the district and carrying out the Inspections on the highway.

Srikakulam Parliament TDP president Koona Ravi has already been arrested by the police while AP TDP president Atchennaidu, MP Rammohan Naidu, and MLA Sirisha were stopped near Palasa Lakshmipuram. Atchennaidu got into an argument with them and demanded to know why he was obstructed.