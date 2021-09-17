Tension prevails at Chandrababu's house in Undavalli as YSRCP cadre launches protest

Tensions were high at the residence of TDP chief Chandrababu in Undavalli in Vijayawada on Friday as several leaders and activists, including YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh, attempted to seige Chandrababu Naidu's residence in protest of remarks made by TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu at the memorial service for former minister Kodela Sivaprasad.

MLA Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP activists were deployed in front of the main gate in this backdrop. This created an altercation between the TDP and YSRCP cadre and a tense atmosphere prevailed at the residence of Naidu's house. The slogans were raised by the two groups against each other.

Police were heavily deployed there in the wake of these tense circumstances and trying to control both sides. Upon learning of YSRCP concern, several TDP leaders approached Chandrababu's residence.

Former minister Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy imposed an additional financial burden on the common and middle-class people by way of garbage collection tax. He unveiled the statue of the late Assembly Speaker Dr. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on the occasion of his second death anniversary at his native place Kandlakunta village under Nakirikallu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

YSRCP leaders reacted strongly to this and countered that Chandrababu and Ayyanna Patrudu will not be allowed to return to the state. Jogi Ramesh warned Ayyanna that Chandrababu and Lokesh would be expelled from the state if his remarks were not withdrawn and demanded apology.



