Tension prevails at Nagarjuna Sagar as AP officials came to serve memorandum to stop power generation

The water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is intensifying. The Telangana government has accused the AP government of illegally constructing projects on the Krishna River. It has decided to generate full power at the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichinthala projects. The police set up security and started generating electricity. However, the AP government has strongly objected to this and has complained to KRMB demanding that power generation be stopped. However, the Telangana government has made it clear that it will ignore the AP argument.



Meanwhile, the Telangana police blocked the AP officials who were coming to submit a petition to the Telangana Genco officials near Pulichinthala demanding a halt to power generation. They were sent back.



On the other hand, the Telangana authorities refused to take the memorundum from the AP officials. The police are thoroughly examining the vehicles coming to Telangana from AP. The AP government has also heavily deployed police at Sagar Dam. Tensions were high in Sagar with the deployment of AP and Telangana police on both sides of the project.