Thathaihgunta Gangamma temple to regain past glory soon

Tirupati: Thathiagunta Gangamma temple in the city will be developed into a magnificent shrine to bring back its past glory, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Speaking to media here on Thursday, Bhumana said that tenders were finalised for Rs 12 crore works for the reconstruction of ancient shrine and the works will begin from Friday with construction of Balalayam. Renowned Parameswar Sthapathi will supervise the temple construction works, he averred.

The slew of development works proposed are construction of Gopuram over the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity, Mukha mandapam and also the expansion of present temple into a larger stone structure reflecting ancient Indian temple architecture, the MLA said. For the Rs 12 crore Gangamma temple development, TTD Trust Board at its meeting held on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 3.75 crore while the Endowments department also agreed to contribute its share to bear the expenses partly and the remaining will be contributed through donations from the devotees, the MLA said and added all have already expressed their willingness to donate for the completion of temple development.

Reminding that when he was TTD Chairman, he saw TTD provide funds for golden crown of Gangamma and now on his request, the TTD again granted Rs 3.75 crore for the temple development, he said affirming that his only aim was to bring back the past glory of the folk Goddess Gangamma with a magnificent temple in the pilgrim city adding more to the spirituality. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Gangamma Temple Committee Chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and Sthapathi Parameswar took part in the meeting.