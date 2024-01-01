  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

The Hans India calendar released

The Hans India calendar released
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar released The Hans India calendar 2024 and congratulated the...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar released The Hans India calendar 2024 and congratulated the management and the staff.

The Hans India staff participated in the calendar launching programme in the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X