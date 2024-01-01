Live
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Biden to bypass Congress to supply arms to Israel
The Hans India calendar released
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar released The Hans India calendar 2024 and congratulated the management and the staff.
The Hans India staff participated in the calendar launching programme in the city.
