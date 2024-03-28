The longest walkathon from Sholapur to Srisailam

The devotees from Sholapur Siddi Rameshwar temple to Sri Sailam Mallikharjuna temple in Andhra Pradesh have been taken up ,a long walkathon bearing 5 heavy long rods called Nandi kola ,which is about 100 kilograms of weight.The long walkathon from Sholapur to Sri Sailam is 513 kilometres via Bijapur ,Shahpur,Yadgir, Raichur in Karnataka and Ieeja Alampur in Telangana, and Kurnool, Atmakur,Dornala and Sri Sailam.

Thousands of devotees from Sholapur, Bijapur, Gulbarga,went on foot fair to Sri Sailam in the burning temperature which may be up to 40 degrees without any shoe or chappals .

The foot fair will be continued up to Ugadi festival.The devotees can be reached at Srisailam on Ugadi Temple fair .There should be a marriage ceremony of Lord Mallikharjuna and Daity Bramaramba in the Sri Sailam where these devotees should play the Nandi kola ,it is also called Nandi kola seva a sacred service to the god and goddess.

This type of traditional practices shows ancient Indian heritage and culture.The main consept of these practices to inculcate bhakti in to the minds of people.





Delete Edit







