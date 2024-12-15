Thousands witness Sagara Harathi

Chirala : In a vibrant display of religious devotion, Pournami Sagara Harati was conducted at the Anjaneya Swami statue in Vadarevu beach, Chirala on Saturday evening. Thousands of devotees gathered at the beach early before the event was started by the Hindu Chaitanya Vedika, and witnessed the grandeur of Sagara Harati, amid Vedic chants by Sivaswami of Sri Saiva Kshetram in Tallayapalem, and the other priests.

Fondly revered as the Bharata Dharma Devata, Sivaswami participated in the rituals, performed the Panchamrita Abhishekam to the crystal Sivalingam, and offered the Sagara Harati.

During his address, Shivaswamiji praised the Hindu Chaitanya Vedika’s efforts in organising the event and extended an invitation to Hindu devotees to participate in the ‘Hindu Shankkaravam’ event scheduled for January 5th in Vijayawada.

The event was led by prominent locals, distinguished priests, and Vedic scholars, including Tadivalasa Devaraju, Bandaru Jwala Narasimham, Karamcheti Nagesh Kumar, and Karthik Sharma. The ceremony was attended by numerous local community members, including leaders, village elders, and representatives from various social groups.