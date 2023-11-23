  • Menu
Three of a family murdered in Palnadu, family disputes suspected

Three members of the same family were indiscriminately hacked to death with knives by their close relatives.

PALNADU: Three people were brutally murdered at midnight in Konangi village of Piduguralla mandal. Three members of the same family were indiscriminately hacked to death with knives by their close relatives. Police have identified the deceased as father Sambasiva Rao, wife Adilakshmi and son Naresh.

The police said that these murders took place in the background of a family dispute. It is reported that the wife has been harassed by her husband, aunt and uncle for years.

It is learned that after the murder, relatives including wife Madhuri surrendered before the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

