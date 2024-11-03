Three-year-old girl raped, murdered in Tirupati district

Tirupati : In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in AM Puram of Vadamalapeta madal in Tirupati district.

Though the heinous crime took place on Friday evening, it came to light on Saturday after the parents complained to the police over missing of the girl. The girl went missing on Friday evening following which the parents and relatives frantically searched for her but in vain.

The police on suspicion took a youth Sushanth (22) of the same village into custody, suspecting his role in the crime. During the questioning, Sushant confessed to sexual assault and murder of the child. He also led the police to the spot where he buried the girl after the brutal crime.

According to police, accused Sushant lured the child offering candy and took her to the fields behind the school in the village where he committed the crime. District SP L Subbarayudu, who along with senior officials, rushed to the village and inspected the place where Sushant committed the crime.

The SP said Sushant lured the girl who was alone near her house, offering chocolate. He took the girl to the fields behind the government school where he raped and murdered her. Later, he buried the body in the fields and returned home in the village. After receiving the complaint, police rushed to the village and launched a search. They also enquired with many in the village. “During the general enquiry of the people in the locality, we suspected Sushant as he gave incoherent answers to our queries. Sushant is a relative of the victim,” the SP said.

District collector S Venkateswar informed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the shocking incident and expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of the girl. The CM had also instructed to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the child.

The collector said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha will visit the bereaved family on Sunday to express condolences to the victim’s family and hand over the ex-gratia amount.