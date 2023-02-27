Three youths dead after their two-wheeler overturns in Chittoor district

Two medical students and another engineering student died in a fatal road accident at Chinnashettipalle in Gudupalle mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday morning. According to Gudupalle SI Ramanjaneyulu, C. Srivikas Reddy (21) of Penubarthi village of Nellore district and Praveen Kumar (24) of Reddyvaripalle of Railway Koduru mandal of Annamayya district are studying MBBS in Kuppam PES College.



Their friend Kalyan (20) from Rajampet, Annamaiya district, is studying second year of B.Tech in MITS College, Madanapalle. Kalyan Pinni's son Saikrishna Teja is also studying MBBS in Kuppam PES College. In this order, Kalyan came to PES College on Saturday night and met Saikrishna Teja. After that he went to the room of his friends C.Srivikas Reddy and Praveen Kumar. The three together took their friend's car and left for Kuppam on Sunday morning at three o'clock.

On the way, at Chinnashettipalle of Gudupalle Mandal, while trying to overtake the lorry, they collided with another lorry coming from the opposite side. The car overturned in the accident. At the same time, another lorry came and hit the car, killing C. Srivikas Reddy, Praveen Kumar and Kalyan on the spot. Gudupalle police reached the spot and collected the details. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at the Kuppam Area Hospital on Sunday.