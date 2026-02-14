Tight security in place for Maha Sivaratri

Puttaparthi; Superintendentof Police S Satish Kumar visited the renowned Lepakshi Veerabhadra Swamy Temple on Friday to review security arrangements ahead of the Maha Sivaratri festivities scheduled from February 15 to 18.

Accompanied by Hindupur DSP KV Mahesh and local police officials, the SP inspected the temple premises and examined the functioning of installed CCTV cameras. He directed officials to ensure foolproof security in view of the anticipated influx of devotees and possible visits by VVIPs during the celebrations.

The SP stated that elaborate security measures would be in force from the evening of February 14 until February 18. Around 100 additional police personnel, along with local staff, will be deployed for bandobast. Traffic diversions and alternative routes will be implemented from February 15 to prevent congestion. Special arrangements are being made for the Rathotsavam to avert any untoward incidents.

The police will maintain strict vigil against open drinking and miscreant activities in and around the temple premises. Surveillance will be strengthened through CCTV cameras, drones, and night-vision equipment.

The SP emphasized that crowd management measures have been planned in accordance with the expected surge in devotees from the evening of February 15.

He further noted that similar security arrangements are being implemented at major Shiva temples across the district.

Hindupur Rural CI Janardhan, temple committee chairman Ramananda, SI Narendra, and other officials were present during the inspection.