Tight security planned for Mauritius Prez visit

Tirupati: In view of the two-day visit of Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool slated for January 6 and 7, senior officials reviewed advance security and administrative arrangements for his tour to Tirupati, Tirumala and Srikalahasti.

A coordination meeting was held at Tirupati Airport chaired by incharge Joint Collector N Mourya, along with SP L Subba Rayudu which was attended by other officials, as part of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) process. The officials discussed all aspects related to the visit and issued clear instructions to ensure smooth coordination among departments.

Joint Collector Mourya directed medical and health officials to deploy specialist doctors, keep safe rooms ready, arrange advanced life support ambulances, and ensure the availability of required blood groups and medicines. He instructed the fire department to remain on alert with fire engines and asked food safety officials to strictly inspect food served to dignitaries as per norms.

Officials from APSPDCL were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit. The Joint Collector also asked officials to check convoy vehicles in advance and ensure they are in good condition.

Arrangements for food and drinking water for the dignitaries were reviewed, and airport authorities were instructed to provide all necessary facilities at the VIP lounge.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Subba Rayudu said that police bandobast would be stringent throughout the visit. He stressed the need to regulate traffic without causing inconvenience to the public and warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any officer found negligent in duty.

The meeting was attended by Intelligence Officer Nagababu, Additional SPs Ravi Manoharachari, Srinivasa Rao, Nagabhushana Rao and Venkataramudu, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Airport Director Bhoominathan, CISF Officer Anurag Yadav, and other officials.