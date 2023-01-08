Tipper lorry carrying sand sagged to a side on the causeway in Anantapur

A tipper lorry carrying a load of sand overturned on the Penna river causeway in Peddappur mandal of Anantapur district. A causeway was constructed over Penna river to facilitate traffic between Chinna Pappuru and Garladinne villages in Tadipatri constituency. The river has been continuously flowing due to the release of water from the Chagallu Reservoir to the Penna River for some time now.



Apart from this, the causeway has been completely damaged due to the overloaded tractors and tippers going from Peddappur sand reach. While the sand tipper was moving on the causeway, it sagged to one side.



Sri Aswatha Narayana Swamy Brahmotsavam will start from 23rd of this month. Thousands of devotees come to Aswarthakshetra to visit Swami. Devotees are likely to face difficulties due to sagging causeway.



The locals request the authorities to repair the sagging causeway and ensure that the motorists, the people of the mandal and the devotees coming to temple are not disturbed.