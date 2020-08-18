Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavam from September 19 to 27

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will commence from September 19. The Ankurarpanam ceremony for the nine day fete will be held a day before on September 18.



Prominent events of Brahmotsavams include Dwajarohanam, marking the beginning of the Brahmotsavam on September 19, Garuda vahana seva on September 23, Swarna Rathotsavam on September 24 and Rathotsavam on September 26. The festival will come to end with Chakrasnanam and Dwajaavarohanam on September 27. The TTD is yet to decide on conducting the annual event in Ekantham, that is within in the shrine, or in public to enable devotees to view the Vahana sevas.