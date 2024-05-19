  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush

Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
x
Highlights

  • TTD makes elaborate arrangements
  • Senior officials monitoring the situation round-the-clock

Tirumala : Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is witnessing heavy rush of pilgrims. The summer holidays coupled with weekend holidays resulted in heavy turnout of pilgrims leading to the devotees who have no tokens to wait for more than 30 hours.

While Rs 300 special entry ticketholders have to wait for four to five hours, for SSD token devotees the waiting time for darshan is six to seven hours. Due to the heavy rush, the Annadanam Complex, CRO and Kalyanakatta are brimming with pilgrims.

Down the hill in Tirupati town, the railway station and RTC bus stand are full of pilgrims coming from various places in the country for Srivari darshan.

The TTD on its part, made elaborate arrangements to cope with the rush and senior officials are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X