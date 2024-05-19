Live
Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
- TTD makes elaborate arrangements
- Senior officials monitoring the situation round-the-clock
Tirumala : Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is witnessing heavy rush of pilgrims. The summer holidays coupled with weekend holidays resulted in heavy turnout of pilgrims leading to the devotees who have no tokens to wait for more than 30 hours.
While Rs 300 special entry ticketholders have to wait for four to five hours, for SSD token devotees the waiting time for darshan is six to seven hours. Due to the heavy rush, the Annadanam Complex, CRO and Kalyanakatta are brimming with pilgrims.
Down the hill in Tirupati town, the railway station and RTC bus stand are full of pilgrims coming from various places in the country for Srivari darshan.
The TTD on its part, made elaborate arrangements to cope with the rush and senior officials are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.