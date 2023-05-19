Tirupati: Additional cops deployed to ease congestion at key junctions said DSP B Narasappa

Tirupati : In view of the traffic diversions to facilitate the 4th and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction, additional police were deployed at all important junctions to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

Accordingly, two more traffic constables were deputed taking the total to three in all the important junctions to regulate the vehicles.

The important junctions where more constable s posted include Gajulamandyam Junction, Karakambadi RUB, Leela Mahal Junction, Chintalachenu Road, Ramee Guestline Junction, Cotton Mill Railway crossing, outside the city limits and RTC Bus stand area while senior police officials are constantly monitoring the areas where the vehicle movement is high.

Speaking to the Hans India on Thursday, Traffic DSP B Narasappa said initially, today and tomorrow there will be traffic snarls which will be sorted out and there will be no traffic problems after two days.

The main problem is at the railway crossing near the Chintalachenu road where the public should act with restraint for vehicles to pass on smoothly as it is important point between Chinthalachenu and Renigunta road through which buses coming and going from Tiruchanur side diverted, he explained.

He said that Afcons company, the contracting firm, which is executing the flyover works, also deputed 40 of their workers to support the traffic personnel for regulating the vehicles movement. They will also be posted in these important junctions in addition to the traffic personnel and also in busy areas within the city to avoid any traffic problem and also guide the vehicles going from Tirupati to various places and also incoming vehicles from various places in other states.

It may be noted here that the traffic diversion was necessitated for the completion of the 4th and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction from Reliance Mart to near RTC bus station, covering the crucial works of erection of pillars and also girders on the Rail Over Bridge (ROU).

Police sources said that the construction firm was assured to complete the works in a month indicating that the diversion of traffic will be for 30 days.

Interestingly, the master plan roads which were thrown open for traffic in the recent months came handy in the sense providing alternative routes for the vehicles to come or go out from the city without much congestion.