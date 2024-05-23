MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Moves High Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail in EVM Vandalism Case

In a major development, MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case of vandalizing the EVM during the state elections. The Central Election Commission had earlier issued orders to arrest Pinnelli and his followers, leading to a massive search operation launched by the police in both Telugu states.

As the police continued their hunt for Pinnelli for two days, the MLA decided to seek anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has agreed to hear his petition, and arguments are currently underway on the matter.

During the court proceedings, Pinnelli's lawyer pointed out that the entire incident was sparked by a video posted on Twitter Telugu Desam Party leaders. The lawyer argued that the allegations against Pinnelli and his brother were baseless and urged the court to grant them anticipatory bail.

The case has now become a topic of discussion, with the police actively trying to apprehend Pinnelli and his brother. The outcome of the anticipatory bail petition will be closely watched as the legal battle unfolds in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.