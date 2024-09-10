Live
Just In
Tirupati Collector donates 15 days salary to CMRF
Tirupati: To support the flood victims in Vijayawada, on Monday relief materials are sent from Tirupati.
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the relief materials, including three lakh water bottles, 75,000 milk packets were sent, while district Mahila Samaikya also sent 1,03,000 biscuit packets, 20,000 match box bundles and 20,000 candles for distribution to the flood victims.
The Collector said on his part he donated his 15 days salary to the CM Relief Fund, while many officials also gave donations including DRO Penchala Kishore, who donated Rs 25,000.
Apart from relief materials, employees including officials from various departments also deputed to join restoration works in the flood affected areas.
Collector Venkateswar, during the weekly Praja Samasyala Parishkara Vedika here at the Collectorate on Monday, also appealed to the public to donate liberally to the CM Relief Fund for the aid of flood victims. On the other hand, Collector Venkateswar inaugurated the sale of organic products at the Collectorate. He said various organic products produced by the farmers in the district will be sold at the counter to people coming to submit their petitions and others also can purchase these products, which are sold at competitive rates.